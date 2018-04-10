Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

California Resources buys Chevron’s interests in Elk Hills field

EBR Staff Writer Published 10 April 2018

California Resources (CRC) has secured 100% ownership in Elk Hills natural gas and natural gas liquids field in California by buying Chevron’s interests in exchange of $460m and 2.85 million of its shares.

Through the deal, CRC has acquired Chevron’s non-operated working interests in the range 20-22% across various producing horizons located in the Elk Hills field. Last year, the acquired interests had produced nearly 13,300 barrels of equivalent (BOE) per day, made up of 46% oil and 9% natural gas liquids.

Located in the Joaquin Basin, the onshore field holds an estimated 8.5 billion BOE of original oil and has 32 major producing zones which have been identified.

CRC president and CEO Todd Stevens said: “This acquisition is a natural fit that immediately accretes value to CRC, improving our cash flow and credit metrics. With a surface area larger than Washington, D.C., the Elk Hills field is our flagship asset.

“We have operated this field for over 20 years and have developed a deep knowledge of the geology and strong operational expertise to deliver robust value from this asset. We intend to apply this know-how to our newly acquired position, as well as transfer learnings and efficiencies to enhance CRC’s assets across California.”

The Elk Hills field, which is located 20 miles southwest of Bakersfield in Kern County, is spread over approximately 75 square miles. Discovered in 1911, the natural gas and natural gas liquids field has produced more than 2 billion BOE.

Last year, the Elk Hills field had produced 48,000BOE per day from 3,000 wells, revealed CRC.

In February, CRC had announced a midstream joint venture with a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management.

The joint venture owns the 550MW Elk Hills natural gas-fired power plant, and a cryogenic gas processing plant with capacity of a 200 million cubic foot per day. Both the assets are located outside of Bakersfield in California.

CRC also secured an equity investment of $50m from the Ares-led investor group which had invested $750m in the joint venture.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.