BP to go ahead with Angelin gas project offshore Trinidad

BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT), a joint venture of BP and Respol, has given the green light to commence development of the Angelin offshore gas project in Trinidad.

Located 60kms off the south-east coast of Trinidad and at a water-depth of nearly 65mts, the Angelin gas project will involve construction of a new platform.

Considered to be BPTT’s 15th offshore production facility, the Angelin gas project will include development of four wells with a production capacity of nearly 600 million standard cubic feet of gas a day (mmscfd).

Gas extracted from the Angelin project will be transported through a new 21km pipeline to the Serrette platform hub, stated BPTT.

According to BPTT regional president Norman Christie, the approval to move ahead with the Angelin project was possible because of the execution of a new gas sales contract with the National Gas Company.

Christie added: “Successful completion of these negotiations was important not only to the sanction of Angelin but will also underpin a further US$5-$6bn in potential future investments over the next five years.

“These investments are important to increasing indigenous national gas production and bringing more stability to gas supply to the downstream and Atlantic.”

Originally discovered by the El Diablo well in 1995, the Angelin reserve was appraised in 2006 by the La Novia well.

Drilling is slated to begin in the third quarter of next year while first gas from the Angelin offshore gas project is likely to be drawn in the first quarter of 2019.

In another development, BPTT has made two major gas discoveries in offshore Trinidad, with the Savannah and Macadamia exploration wells.

The exploration and production company announced that drilling results of the two wells have revealed about 2 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas in place to support new developments in the region.

Image: BPTT sanctions Angelin gas project offshore Trinidad. Photo: courtesy of think4photop/Freedigitalphotos.net.