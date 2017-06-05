Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

BP to go ahead with Angelin gas project offshore Trinidad

EBR Staff Writer Published 05 June 2017

BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT), a joint venture of BP and Respol, has given the green light to commence development of the Angelin offshore gas project in Trinidad.

Located 60kms off the south-east coast of Trinidad and at a water-depth of nearly 65mts, the Angelin gas project will involve construction of a new platform.

Considered to be BPTT’s 15th offshore production facility, the Angelin gas project will include development of four wells with a production capacity of nearly 600 million standard cubic feet of gas a day (mmscfd).

Gas extracted from the Angelin project will be transported through a new 21km pipeline to the Serrette platform hub, stated BPTT.

According to BPTT regional president Norman Christie, the approval to move ahead with the Angelin project was possible because of the execution of a new gas sales contract with the National Gas Company.

Christie added: “Successful completion of these negotiations was important not only to the sanction of Angelin but will also underpin a further US$5-$6bn in potential future investments over the next five years.

“These investments are important to increasing indigenous national gas production and bringing more stability to gas supply to the downstream and Atlantic.”

Originally discovered by the El Diablo well in 1995, the Angelin reserve was appraised in 2006 by the La Novia well.

Drilling is slated to begin in the third quarter of next year while first gas from the Angelin offshore gas project is likely to be drawn in the first quarter of 2019.

In another development, BPTT has made two major gas discoveries in offshore Trinidad, with the Savannah and Macadamia exploration wells.

The exploration and production company announced that drilling results of the two wells have revealed about 2 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas in place to support new developments in the region.

Image: BPTT sanctions Angelin gas project offshore Trinidad. Photo: courtesy of think4photop/Freedigitalphotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.