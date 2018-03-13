BP selects McDermott, BHGE for FEED studies of Tortue/Ahmeyim gas project

BP has selected McDermott International and Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) for conducting front-end engineering design (FEED) studies for the Tortue/Ahmeyim gas project on the maritime border of Mauritania and Senegal.

The two companies have also been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract in the range of $500-750m for the project.

McDermott will work on establishing the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) scope for the offshore gas project during its initial engineering phase. On the other hand, BHGE will work on the subsea production system (SPS) scope.

McDermott Americas, Europe and Africa vice president Scott Munro said: “Building on our relationship with BP on Angelin, McDermott’s focus on modernized project management and a collaborative approach will create a fully inclusive, open and transparent working environment for BP and major partners to ensure success.

“Our integrated approach with BHGE will bring the best total solution to BP that we believe will provide schedule and budget certainty.”

The FEED studies will be started and completed this year, said McDermott.

According to the oilfield equipment and services provider, the agreement with BP has a mechanism to enable transition of the contract to a lump sum EPCI contract in the future.

BHGE subsea production systems and subsea services vice president Graham Gillies said: “We will be working closely with BP and McDermott on this strategically-important gas project, that will benefit from our extensive knowledge of deep water, large bore gas technologies and FEED capabilities.”

Last month, the governments of Mauritania and Senegal signed a key agreement that paves way for the Tortue/Ahmeyim gas project to move towards a final investment decision. The agreement will allow the development of the gas field through cross-border unitization.

The Tortue/Ahmeyim gas field has an estimated resources of 15 trillion cubic feet of gas.

BP is partnered by Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMHPM in the offshore gas project.