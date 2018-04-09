BP approves development of phase 2 of $16bn Khazzan gas project in Oman

BP and Oman Oil Company Exploration & Production have approved the development of Ghazeer field, which marks the second phase of the $16bn Khazzan gas project in Oman.

The development of the Ghazeer field, located in the South of Block 61 in Ad Dhahirah Governorate, is estimated to increase production from the giant Khazzan gas field to 1.5bcf/d gas.

Expected to begin production in 2021, the Ghazeer gas project will produce 0.5bcf/d and 15,000 bpd condensate production.

BP said that the final investment decision (FID) for Ghazeer development comes after bringing the first phase of Khazzan gas project into production in last September.

BP Oman president Yousuf Al Ojaili said: “Following the successful startup of Khazzan, we are pleased to announce the sanction of Ghazeer, BP’s first project FID of 2018.

“Through the transfer of industry-leading skills and technology from BP’s global portfolio, we look forward to futher developing this gas field that is expected to support Oman’s energy needs for many decades to come.”

BP has started drilling on the first three development wells of the Ghazeer field, which follows last year’s appraisal drilling. It also revealed that initial construction work has begun at the Khazzan gas project to include a third gas train and its related infrastructure.

The oil and gas giant said that the Khazzan phase one project is currently producing at its designed capacity of nearly 1 billion cubic feet of gas a day (bcf/d) and about 35,000 barrels a day of condensate.

Put together, the Khazzan and Ghazeer developments are anticipated to produce a total of 10.5tcf of gas and nearly 350 million barrels of condensate through the end of concession in 2043.

BP through its subsidiary BP Oman holds a stake of 60% in the Khazzan project while the remaining 40% stake is owned by Oman Oil Company Exploration & Production.

Earlier this year, BP had given a contract to Jacobs Engineering Group for delivering engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for the second phase of the Khazzan gas project.

Prior to that, in last December, BP had given a contract of around $800m to Petrofac for developing a central processing facility (CPF) for the Khazzan Phase 2.

Image: Khazzan tight gas project in Oman. Photo: courtesy of Petrofac Limited.