BP, Reliance to go ahead with phase 2 of $6bn KG-D6 gas project in India

BP and its partner Reliance Industries have sanctioned the second phase of their Rs400bn ($6bn) KG-D6 gas field development offshore India.

The second phase will see the development of the Satellite cluster which is made up of four discoveries in the KG D6 block, located in the Krishna Godavari Basin on the Indian east coast.

This dry gas development will see the partners develop five subsea wells in about 1700m water depth, nearly 15km east and southeast of the producing D1D3 fields, which are located in the same block.

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said: “In consonance with our announcements last year to raise domestic gas production, we are delighted to announce the on-schedule progress of the Satellite cluster in the east coast of India.

“This development supports the country’s imminent need of increasing domestic gas supply and is a firm step towards making India a gas-based economy.”

BP and Reliance are undertaking development of three sets of natural gas discoveries as part of the KG D6 integrated development in the Bay of Bengal.

Sanctioned in last June, the first of the three projects involves development of the ‘R-Series’ deep-water gas fields. The R-series project is already in execution phase.

A total of nearly 3 trillion cubic feet of discovered gas resources will be developed through the three projects. BP and Reliance estimate to see 30-35 million cubic meters of gas a day produced from the integrated development, which will commissioned in phases between 2020 and 2022.

BP group CEO Bob Dudley said: “This latest investment is a further demonstration of BP’s commitment to India. Through our partnership, Reliance and BP are able to develop these discovered gas resources efficiently and economically, working closely with the Government of India.

“These new developments will produce much needed energy for India’s thriving economy."

Image: Phase 2 of the KG-D6 gas project will see development of four discoveries. Photo: courtesy of BP p.l.c.