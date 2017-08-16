BP begins production from $2bn Juniper offshore gas project in Trinidad

BP’s Trinidad and Tobago subsidiary, BPTT has commenced production at the $2bn Juniper project in offshore Trinidad by drawing the first gas from the development.

The Juniper development is the fifth of seven major upstream project start-ups planned for the current year. BP says that the production has started on time and within budget.

Considered to be BP’s maiden subsea field development in Trinidad, the Juniper offshore gas project is anticipated to increase the gas production capacity of BPTT by an estimated 590 million standard cubic feet a day (mmscfd).

It is a major milestone as per BP upstream business CEO Bernard Looney in the company’s 50 plus years of investment in Trinidad and Tobago.

Looney added: “It is the largest new project brought into production in Trinidad for several years and the second major project we have started here this year. Together they represent a significant portion of the new production capacity we expect to bring online in 2017.”

The Juniper offshore gas project extracts gas from the Corallita and Lantana fields. It does so through the newly established Juniper platform located 80kms off the Trinidad coast in the south-east direction in water depth of nearly 110m.

According to BPTT, the extracted gas flows through a 2016-installed 10km flowline to the Mahogany B hub.

The Juniper platform weighs about 10,000tons and is expected to play a major role in contributing to the energy security of Trinidad and Tobago. It features a jacket, piles and topsides, and associated subsea infrastructure installed 50 miles offshore in 360ft of water.

It is the 14th offshore platform of BPTT in Trinidad and the company’s sixth to be built at the fabrication yard in La Brea.

Image: The Juniper platform before sailing to its destination in offshore Trinidad. Photo: courtesy of BP p.l.c.