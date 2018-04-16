BP awards FEED contract for Tortue/Ahmeyim FPSO to TechnipFMC

BP has awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract to TechnipFMC for the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for the Tortue/Ahmeyim gas project on the maritime border of Mauritania and Senegal.

The FEED contract can be transitioned into an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for the FPSO at a later stage, as per the terms of the agreement signed by the companies.

Under its contract, TechnipFMC has to define the technology and equipment scope of the FPSO. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

TechnipFMC onshore/offshore business president Nello Uccelletti said: “We are very honored to be awarded this contract in West Africa which further demonstrates our leading position in offshore gas monetization.

“We look forward to collaborating with BP to unlock the full potential of this important project.”

Initially, the subsea infrastructure of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) project will connect the first four wells via production pipelines that will lead to the FPSO. From the vessel, the liquids are separated and the export gas is sent out through a pipeline to the floating liquid natural gas (FLNG) hub terminal where it will be liquefied.

Contained in the C-8 block off the shore of Mauritania and the Saint-Louis Profond block offshore Senegal, the Tortue/Ahmeyim gas field is estimated to hold 15 trillion cubic feet of gas.

BP, which has a stake of around 60% is the operator of the gas field and is partnered by Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMHPM.

Last month, BP selected McDermott International and Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) for undertaking front-end engineering design (FEED) studies for the offshore LNG project.

The two companies were also given an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract, valued around $500-750m.

Under this contract, McDermott will work on establishing the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) scope for the gas project during its initial engineering phase. BHGE, on the other hand, will work on the subsea production system (SPS) scope.