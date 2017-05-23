Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

BP starts oil production from redeveloped UK North Sea field

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 May 2017

BP and its partners have commenced oil production from the redeveloped Schiehallion Area, after completing the Quad 204 project in the west of Shetland region, offshore UK.

The first oil has been produced from the Quad 204 project which has been completed in six years time ever since it was sanctioned in 2011.

More than £2bn worth contracts had been awarded to UK companies for the project located west of Shetland region.

Shell and Siccar Point Energy are partners of BP in the Quad 204 project with stakes of 54% and 10% respectively. BP holds the remainder 36% stake and is also the operator of the project.

BP Group CEO Bob Dudley said: “The start of production from Quad 204 - one of the largest recent investments in the UK - is an important milestone for BP, marking a return to growth for our North Sea business.

“As one of the series of important, higher-margin major projects that are now steadily coming on line for BP, it also underpins our expectation for growing production and cash flows from our Upstream business over the coming few years.”

First developed in the mid-1990s, the Schiehallion and the nearby Loyal fields had a combined production of around 400 million barrels of oil since their first production in 1998. Through the Quad 204 project, the fields have been redeveloped with the partners hoping to tap into a further estimated 450 million barrels of resources.

The project is also believed to help in expanding the life of the fields to ensure that they continue to produce oil up to 2035 and beyond.

Production from the Quad 204 project is likely to ramp up in the rest of the year to a stable level of 130,000 barrels of oil per day.

Glen Lyon, which is touted to be world’s largest harsh water floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, had been deployed for the project.

Quad 204 is among the seven major upstream projects that BP has lined up to come online this year. It follows the earlier start-ups of the Trinidad onshore compression project and the Taurus/Libra development of Egypt’s West Nile Delta project.

Image: The Glen Lyon FPSO. Photo: courtesy of BP 2017.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Conventional
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.