Drilling & Production News

Baker Hughes to supply 150MW power generation equipment for Iraqi oilfield

EBR Staff Writer Published 13 November 2017

Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) has won a contract to deliver 150MW in power generation equipment to a subsidiary of PetroChina for the onshore Halfaya oilfield in the Iraqi province of Maysan.

As part of the Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) agreement signed with PetroChina International Iraq, BHGE will supply its Frame 6B gas turbine electric generator trains needed to generate power for the project.

According to the oil field services company, the Frame 6 turbines have the capability to operate in extreme conditions and harsh environments for a broad variety of applications. They are also claimed to be proven and tested with over 55 million operating hours.

Further, the GE company says that the turbines are designed to have complete fuel flexibility which means they can operate on different types of gas or distillate liquids like sour gas.

BHGE says that the manufacturing and assembling of the components of the turbo generator units will be carried out at the Nuovo Pignone facility in Florence, Italy .

BHGE MENAT & India president & CEO Rami Qasem said: “The provision of our field-proven turbomachinery solutions enables international operators around the globe to safely and stably operate, all while reaching their oil production targets and staying on schedule.

“This is especially true for this particular contract, as our turbines will provide reliable and efficient energy to the Halfaya field and further support the sustainability of Iraq’s ongoing oil and gas operations.”

Discovered in 1976, the Halfaya oilfield, located in southern Iraq has 4.1 billion barrels in reserves.

PetroChina International Iraq is the operator of the field which has an existing production of around 200,000 barrels per day. The company holds a stake of 37.5% and is partnered in the Halfaya oilfield by Total E&P Iraq and Petronas Carigali which hold stakes of 18.75% each and the state-owned South Oil Company with a stake of 25%.

