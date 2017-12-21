Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

AWE accepts takeover offer from Mineral Resources

EBR Staff Writer Published 21 December 2017

Australian oil and gas firm AWE has accepted a takeover offer of A$526m ($403m) from mining infrastructure provider Mineral Resources (MRL) by entering into a binding scheme implementation deed with the latter.

MRL has sweetened its offer to AWE from an earlier proposed acquisition price of A$484m ($364m). Prior to that, AWE had received an A$463m ($347.94m) offer from China Energy Reserve and Chemicals Group (CERCG) which was later withdrawn.

As per the merger proposal, MRL will offer shareholders of AWE A$0.831 ($0.64) per every share they hold in the oil and gas company.

The AWE shareholders can receive the consideration either in the form of cash and share or opt for maximum cash consideration or maximum share consideration.

AWE chairman Kenneth Williams said: “The acquisition price represents a highly attractive opportunity for AWE shareholders to realise a material premium for their AWE shares.

“Shareholders who receive Mineral Resources shares can choose to remain invested in the larger and more liquid Mineral Resources or they can choose to sell their new Mineral Resources shares for cash”.

MRL had earlier stated that that the acquisition of AWE is in line with its renewable energy strategy of adding gas assets to vertically integrate its energy supply chain. This would include the use of LNG-fueled power plants to provide power solutions to a wider range of end users.

MRL managing director Chris Ellison said: “The acquisition of AWE, including its 50% interest in the Waitsia Gas Project, is logical and on-strategy for MRL. MRL has a strong desire to develop this tier one gas asset to form a key pillar of the MRL business over the next 20 to 30 years.

‘We expect to also be able to provide gas to a wider range of end power users, displacing diesel and providing a range of benefits to the Western Australia economy.”

The transaction would need the approval of AWE shareholders along with a Court approval and other conditions.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2017> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.