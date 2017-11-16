Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Australia’s Santos rejects $7.2bn takeover offer from Harbour Energy

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 November 2017

Australian gas producer Santos has rejected a A$9.5bn ($7.2bn) takeover bid made by private equity-backed Harbour Energy, saying that the offer undervalues the company.

In August, the US-based Harbour Energy had offered $4.55 a share to acquire the oil and gas producer Santos.

However, the non-binding conditional and indicative proposal was rejected in the same month as Santos considered the indicative price was inadequate and the sources of funds were uncertain.

The Australian Financial Review reported that Harbour Energy is planning to make another offer of about A$5.30 per share to Santos in the next few weeks. 

However, Santos said in a statement: "In response to media speculation today, Santos confirms that it is not currently engaged in discussions with, and has not received a current proposal from, Harbour Energy regarding a change of control transaction for Santos."

In 2015, Santos rejected a A$7.14bn bidding offer made by Scepter Partners, an investment firm backed by Asian and Middle East royalty.

If any deal happens, then Santos would sell its Gladstone liquefied natural gas (GLNG) plant in Queensland as well as an 11.5% stake in the ConocoPhillips-operated Darwin LNG facility and a 13.5% stake in ExxonMobil-owned Papua New Guinea LNG project, reported Bloomberg.

The GLNG plant, which was commissioned in September 2015, comprises a gas field development in the Surat and Bowen Basins, a 420km gas transmission pipeline from the gas fields to Gladstone and a two-train LNG plant on Curtis Island.

Harbour Energy, an investment vehicle managed by EIG Global Energy Partners (EIG), earlier announced its strategy to pursue acquisitions of oil and gas assets and strengthen its position in the sector globally.

Recently, Harbour Energy has closed the acquisition of oil and gas producing assets in the UK North Sea from Shell UK and its affiliates for $3bn. The acquired assets include stakes in ten operated and non-operated field areas.

Image: Santos headquarters in Adelaide, South Australia. Photo: courtesy of Danimations/Wikipedia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.