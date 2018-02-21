Anadarko and partners to supply LNG from Mozambique project to EDF

Anadarko Petroleum revealed that Mozambique LNG1, the jointly owned sales entity of the Mozambique Area 1 co-venturers, has signed a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Électricité de France (EDF).

The off-take agreement calls for the supply of 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) for a term of 15 years.

Anadarko international & deepwater operations and project management executive vice president Mitch Ingram said: "EDF is one of the world's largest electric utilities, and reaching this SPA continues to validate Mozambique LNG's position as a competitive long-term LNG supplier and as one of the world's leading greenfield projects.

"Mozambique LNG is unique in its ability to supply LNG to a variety of geographic locations to serve its customers, and this SPA gives us flexible access to Europe, which is one of our key strategic markets.

“The EDF sale is included in the portfolio of sales of more than 5 MTPA for which we have agreed key terms, and we continue to advance additional off-take arrangements. We anticipate the future development of Mozambique LNG will open new opportunities for the country and serve as a growth platform for its ongoing development."

The Anadarko-operated Mozambique LNG project will be Mozambique's first onshore LNG development, initially consisting of two LNG trains with total nameplate capacity of 12.88 MTPA to support the development of the Golfinho/Atum fields located entirely within Offshore Area 1.

Anadarko Moçambique Área 1, Lda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, operates Offshore Area 1 with a 26.5-percent working interest.

Co-venturers include ENH Rovuma Área Um, S.A. (15 percent), Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area1 Ltd. (20 percent), ONGC Videsh Ltd. (10 percent), Beas Rovuma Energy Mozambique Limited (10 percent), BPRL Ventures Mozambique B.V. (10 percent), and PTTEP Mozambique Area 1 Limited (8.5 percent).

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's mission is to deliver a competitive and sustainable rate of return to shareholders by exploring for, acquiring and developing oil and natural gas resources vital to the world's health and welfare.

As of year-end 2017, the company had approximately 1.44 billion barrels-equivalent of proved reserves, making it one of the world's largest independent exploration and production companies.

Source: Company Press Release