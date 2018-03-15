Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Drilling & Production News

Amplify Energy to sell non-core South Texas acreage

Published 15 March 2018

Amplify Energy has signed a deal to sell its stake in properties located in South Texas, US to an undisclosed buyer for $20m.

The net proceeds from the sale are expected to be used to reduce outstanding borrowings under the Company’s existing revolving credit facility.  Pro forma for this sale, the Company expects to have net debt of approximately $320 million under its revolving credit facility. 

Additionally, the divestiture of these mature gas assets will significantly reduce the Company's future abandonment liabilities.

The South Texas properties consist of 98,000 net acres in Live Oak, McMullen, Webb, and Duval counties.

Fourth quarter net production for the South Texas properties was 16 MMcfe/d coming from over 500 gross producing wells with proved developed producing reserves of 52.4 Bcfe (88% natural gas), based on SEC proved developed producing reserves as of year-end 2017. 

At current strip, proved developed producing PV10 is approximately $21.8 million.

Amplify Energy CEO Bill Scarff said: “This sale of non-core assets is a step forward in the ongoing transformation of Amplify Energy to a low-cost, streamlined, growth-oriented enterprise. 

“The Company continues to execute on its business plan by reducing debt, accelerating investment in our East Texas properties, and driving capital and operational efficiencies across all areas of our business.”

The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018 with an effective date of January 1, 2018. 

This transaction is subject to satisfactory completion of title and environmental due diligence, as well as the satisfaction of closing conditions.

TenOaks Energy Advisors LLC acted as Amplify Energy’s sole financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as its sole legal counsel during the transaction.



Source: Company Press Release

