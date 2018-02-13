ADNOC subsidiary initiates Haliba development project in UAE

A subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Al Dhafra Petroleum has secured a major investment to initiate the development of the Haliba onshore field near Abu Dhabi, UAE with an aim to draw first oil in 2019.

While ADNOC holds 60% stake in the company, the remaining 40% is owned by Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) and GS Energy.

Al Dhafra Petroleum plans to initially draw 20,000 barrels of oil per day from the onshore oil field by mid-2019. By 2020, the ADNOC subsidiary aims to ramp up production to 40,000 barrels.

ADNOC upstream director Abdulmunim Al Kindy said: “The infrastructure investment will increase our Group-wide production capacity and optimize our assets by utilizing our existing onshore facilities, allowing ADNOC to develop previously untapped oil reserves in an efficient way.

“It is an important step towards enhancing the profitability of ADNOC’s Upstream business as we deliver on our 2030 Strategy.

India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Hydrocarbon Engineering, following a competitive tendering process, has been given an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract worth INR2,200crore ($342m) from Al Dhafra Petroleum for the Haliba development.

In the first phase of the EPC work, 32 wells will be drilled and a 65km pipeline will be constructed to transport crude oil from Haliba field wells to ADNOC Onshore’s Asab Central Degassing Station.

The processed crude oil from the ADNOC Onshore facility will then be moved through the company’s existing main oil lines to the marine export terminals.

The first phase of the Haliba development project is slated to be completed in 2020.

A second phase of the project will see expansion of Al Dhafra Petroleum’s production capacity by targeting the surrounding marginal fields and prospects. Through the second phase development, the ADNOC’s subsidiary is expected to take its production capacity beyond 40,000 barrels per day by early 2022.

