Aker wins subsea contracts for Troll Phase 3, Askeladd projects

Aker Solutions has won subsea orders valued between NOK1.5-2bn ($190-260m) for the Troll Phase 3 and Askeladd natural gas development projects offshore Norway from Statoil.

The Norwegian oil services company has been given engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts to deliver subsea production systems and services for the two offshore projects. As per the contract terms, Aker Solutions will be responsible for installation and commissioning support services.

Aker will begin its contract-related work this month, with final deliveries slated for 2020.

Aker Solutions CEO Luis Araujo said: “We look forward to working with Statoil on these fields, which are key to further developing Norway as a major gas supplier.

“We expect to generate significant synergies by building on our work on another major ongoing Statoil project, the delivery of the subsea production system for the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea.”

Awarding of the contracts from Statoil on behalf of its license partners are subject to the investment decisions for both the projects.

The Troll Phase 3 project is to be developed in the North Sea. An investment decision on it along with submission of the plan for development and operation (PDO) is expected to be made in the third quarter of this year.

The investment decision for the Askeladd project is planned to be made in March.

Statoil project development senior vice president Torger Rød said: “With the award of these contracts a milestone has been reached in two important Statoil projects. The Troll field is key to the role of the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) as a gas exporter to Europe.

“Thanks to Troll Phase 3 we may maintain this role for decades to come. Located in the Barents Sea Askeladd will provide feedstock for the Snøhvit LNG plant at Melkøya off the coast of Hammerfest.”

In both the Troll and Askeladd fields, Statoil is the operator with stakes of 30.58% and 36.79%, respectively.

Statoil’s partners in the Troll field are Petoro (56%), Norske Shell (8.10%), Total E&P Norge (3.69%) and ConocoPhillips Skandinavia (1.62%). Its partners in the Askeladd and Snøhvit fields are Petoro (30.00%), Total E&P Norge (18.40%), Engie E&P Norge AS (12.00%) and DEA Norge (2.81%).

Image: Illustration of Troll Phase 3 project in the North Sea. Photo: courtesy of Aker Solutions.