Drilling & Production News

Aker to supply umbilicals for Johan Sverdrup, Utgard and Bauge projects

EBR Staff Writer Published 20 November 2017

Norwegian oil services company Aker Solutions has bagged a contract to supply umbilicals for the Johan Sverdrup, Utgard and Bauge developments located offshore Norway.

All the three projects, for which Aker Solutions will provide over 40kms of subsea umbilicals, are operated by Statoil.

The company will manufacture the umbilicals at its factory in Moss, Norway.

Aker Solutions CEO Luis Araujo said: "By combining the delivery for three separate projects into one order, we are able to boost efficiency and reduce costs for the customer.

"We look forward to working with Statoil on these important oil and gas developments."

Financial details of the contract have not been revealed by Aker Solutions.

Aker Solutions has been associated with the Johan Sverdrup project in the North Sea by providing feasibility and concept studies in 2012-2013 followed by a contract to provide engineering services, procurement and management assistance for the first phase of the project.

Earlier, this year, Aker Solutions along with Aibel was awarded hook-up contract for the project.

The company has also been associated with the Utgard gas and condensate field located on the Norwegian and UK continental shelf.

Last year, Aker Solutions secured a contract to provide engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) services to facilitate a tie-in of the Utgard field to the Sleipner facilities in the North Sea which are operated by Statoil.

Bauge field, for which Aker Solutions will provide umbilicals, is a relatively new development in the Norwegian Sea which is scheduled to begin production in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Last month, Aker Solutions bagged an order worth more than NOK1.6bn ($190m) to deliver 250kms of steel-tube umbilicals to connect a subsea development to an existing offshore platform.

The company did not reveal the details of the project for which it would supply the umbilicals or the company which gave it the order.

Image: Aker Solutions will provide umbilicals to three Statoil-operated offshore developments in Norway. Photo: courtesy of Aker Solutions.

