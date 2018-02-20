Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Aker Energy to buy Hess stake in offshore Ghanaian block

EBR Staff Writer Published 20 February 2018

Aker Energy has agreed to buy the Ghana business of US energy company Hess for $100m to take part in the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points block (DWT/CTP) located in the Tano Basin.

The Ghana business of Hess is the 50% stake it holds in the DWT/CTP block. Ghana National Petroleum (GNPC) holds the other 50% stake in the offshore block.

Aker Energy is a 50-50 joint venture between Norwegian oil services company Aker and its principal shareholder TRG.

The company said that it sees significant potential to apply the experience of the Aker Group from the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) to create a significant exploration and production (E&P) activity in Ghana alongside GNPC.

Aker Energy will take over as the operator of the offshore block through the acquisition, which would need approval from relevant Ghanaian authorities apart from satisfying other customary closing conditions.

GNPC CEO K.K. Sarpong said: "The Aker group is globally recognized as an oil services provider and an upstream operator.

“We look forward to working closely with a member of the group, Aker Energy. We believe that our collaboration will lead to further successes in the ultra deepwater Tano basin of Ghana, and enable the transfer of knowledge to the Ghanaian oil and gas industry.”

Aker Energy said that the DWT/CTP block spans about 2,010km2 in a region, which is known to have considerable petroleum reserves. In the last ten years, the offshore block has seen the drilling of seven exploration wells and five appraisal wells on the offshore block.

The DWT/CTP block is estimated to hold 550 million barrels (2C) of discovered contingent resources with a potential to hold over an additional 400 million barrels.

Aker Energy expects to submit a development plan for the block this year, with a target to draw first oil in 2021. The company revealed that the field development concept will be based on a FPSO with a subsea production system.

Aker president & CEO Øyvind Eriksen said: “The Aker Group is uniquely positioned to combine technological know-how from the upstream oil and gas industry with its extensive experience in the oil services to deliver a successful fast-track project.”

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.