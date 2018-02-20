Aker Energy to buy Hess stake in offshore Ghanaian block

Aker Energy has agreed to buy the Ghana business of US energy company Hess for $100m to take part in the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points block (DWT/CTP) located in the Tano Basin.

The Ghana business of Hess is the 50% stake it holds in the DWT/CTP block. Ghana National Petroleum (GNPC) holds the other 50% stake in the offshore block.

Aker Energy is a 50-50 joint venture between Norwegian oil services company Aker and its principal shareholder TRG.

The company said that it sees significant potential to apply the experience of the Aker Group from the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) to create a significant exploration and production (E&P) activity in Ghana alongside GNPC.

Aker Energy will take over as the operator of the offshore block through the acquisition, which would need approval from relevant Ghanaian authorities apart from satisfying other customary closing conditions.

GNPC CEO K.K. Sarpong said: "The Aker group is globally recognized as an oil services provider and an upstream operator.

“We look forward to working closely with a member of the group, Aker Energy. We believe that our collaboration will lead to further successes in the ultra deepwater Tano basin of Ghana, and enable the transfer of knowledge to the Ghanaian oil and gas industry.”

Aker Energy said that the DWT/CTP block spans about 2,010km2 in a region, which is known to have considerable petroleum reserves. In the last ten years, the offshore block has seen the drilling of seven exploration wells and five appraisal wells on the offshore block.

The DWT/CTP block is estimated to hold 550 million barrels (2C) of discovered contingent resources with a potential to hold over an additional 400 million barrels.

Aker Energy expects to submit a development plan for the block this year, with a target to draw first oil in 2021. The company revealed that the field development concept will be based on a FPSO with a subsea production system.

Aker president & CEO Øyvind Eriksen said: “The Aker Group is uniquely positioned to combine technological know-how from the upstream oil and gas industry with its extensive experience in the oil services to deliver a successful fast-track project.”