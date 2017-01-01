Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Search Refinements
Drilling & Production News

1-15 of 6120 results
McDermott wins subsea installation contract for KG-D6 gas project in India
By EBR Staff Writer
Texas-based McDermott International has bagged a significant subsea installation contract from India’s Reliance Industries for the $5.2bn KG-D6 gas field development in offshore India.
Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > News
Ocean Installer, Baker Hughes to support Siccar’s Cambo Project in North Sea
By EBR Staff Writer
Norwegian subsea company Ocean Installer has bagged a contract from Siccar Point Energy (SPE) and Baker Hughes (BHGE) pertaining to the Cambo Project in the UK North Sea.
Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > News
Weir Oil & Gas Dubai awarded contract with Eni Iraq BV
WEIR Oil & Gas announces maintenance contract with ENI Iraq B.V in the Republic of Iraq, at Zubair Oil Fields.
Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > News
Oil Search to acquire oil assets in Alaska North Slope for $400m
By EBR Staff Writer
Energy explorer Oil Search has agreed to acquire oil assets in Alaska North Slope from privately-owned companies Armstrong Energy and GMT Exploration Company for $400m.
Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > News
Rosneft signs oil and gas strategic cooperation agreement with National Iranian Oil
Rosneft Oil Company and National Iranian Oil Company signed the “Road Map and Key Terms of Strategic Cooperation in the Field of Oil and Gas” during the visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > News
Zenith to procure new drilling rig from Olieum Services
Zenith Energy has signed a commitment letter with Olieum Services, an integrated oilfield services and equipment joint venture based in Bahrain, for the procurement of a Genesis BQ500 onshore drilling rig.
Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > News
Independent Oil And Gas submits FDP for Vulcan Satellites hub to UK OAG
Independent Oil and Gas has submitted the Field Development Plan (FDP) for the Vulcan Satellites hub development to the UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA).
Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > News
Nostra Terra makes third acquisition in Permian Basin
Nostra Terra, an oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in the US and Egypt, has made its third acquisition in the Permian Basin of Texas.
Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > News
Statoil-led consortium wins production rights for Carcará North block in Brazil
By EBR Staff Writer
A consortium of Statoil, ExxonMobil and Portuguese gas distribution firm Galp has won a production sharing contract for the Carcará North block in Brazil’s second pre-salt offshore licensing round by bidding a sum of around BRL3bn ($910m).
Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > News
Energean signs gas sales and purchase agreements from Karish and Tanin Fields offshore Israel
Energean Israel has signed three new gas sales and purchase agreements (GSPAs) with Dorad Energy, and with Ramat Negev Energy and Ashdod Energy, both subsidiaries of the Edeltech Group, for natural gas supply from the Karish and Tanin Fields, offshore Israel.
Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > News
Shell wins production rights of two Brazilian offshore pre-salt blocks
By EBR Staff Writer
Royal Dutch Shell and its partners have bagged production sharing contracts for two pre-salt blocks located in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil during an auction held by National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the Brazilian oil regulator.
Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > News
Aker Solutions boosts LNG capabilities to meet demand
Aker Solutions is strengthening its liquefied natural gas capabilities to capitalize on an expected increase in global demand for the fuel as energy companies transition to a low-carbon future.
Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > News
Buru Energy reports resumption of Ungani oil production
Buru Energy has reported the resumption of Ungani oil production after the installation of the electric submersible pumps in Ungani 1ST1 and Ungani 2 on time and on budget.
Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > News
SDX Energy commences drilling of development well in Morocco
SDX Energy, a North Africa focused oil and gas company, has announced spudding of its KSR-15 well on the Sebou area in Morocco.
Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > News
US BLM to offer 900 tracts for oil and gas exploration in Alaska Reserve
By EBR Staff Writer
The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced plans for oil and gas lease sale of 900 tracts within part of the 22.8 million acre National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A) in December 2017
Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > News
1-15 of 6120 results

