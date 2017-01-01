Drilling & Production News

View news from other Energy sectors:
McDermott wins subsea installation contract for KG-D6 gas project in India Texas-based McDermott International has bagged a significant subsea installation contract from India’s Reliance Industries for the $5.2bn KG-D6 gas field development in offshore India.
Ocean Installer, Baker Hughes to support Siccar’s Cambo Project in North Sea Norwegian subsea company Ocean Installer has bagged a contract from Siccar Point Energy (SPE) and Baker Hughes (BHGE) pertaining to the Cambo Project in the UK North Sea.
Weir Oil & Gas Dubai awarded contract with Eni Iraq BV WEIR Oil & Gas announces maintenance contract with ENI Iraq B.V in the Republic of Iraq, at Zubair Oil Fields.
Oil Search to acquire oil assets in Alaska North Slope for $400m Energy explorer Oil Search has agreed to acquire oil assets in Alaska North Slope from privately-owned companies Armstrong Energy and GMT Exploration Company for $400m.
Rosneft signs oil and gas strategic cooperation agreement with National Iranian Oil Rosneft Oil Company and National Iranian Oil Company signed the “Road Map and Key Terms of Strategic Cooperation in the Field of Oil and Gas” during the visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Zenith to procure new drilling rig from Olieum Services Zenith Energy has signed a commitment letter with Olieum Services, an integrated oilfield services and equipment joint venture based in Bahrain, for the procurement of a Genesis BQ500 onshore drilling rig.
Independent Oil And Gas submits FDP for Vulcan Satellites hub to UK OAG Independent Oil and Gas has submitted the Field Development Plan (FDP) for the Vulcan Satellites hub development to the UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA).
Nostra Terra makes third acquisition in Permian Basin Nostra Terra, an oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in the US and Egypt, has made its third acquisition in the Permian Basin of Texas.
Statoil-led consortium wins production rights for Carcará North block in Brazil A consortium of Statoil, ExxonMobil and Portuguese gas distribution firm Galp has won a production sharing contract for the Carcará North block in Brazil’s second pre-salt offshore licensing round by bidding a sum of around BRL3bn ($910m).
Energean signs gas sales and purchase agreements from Karish and Tanin Fields offshore Israel Energean Israel has signed three new gas sales and purchase agreements (GSPAs) with Dorad Energy, and with Ramat Negev Energy and Ashdod Energy, both subsidiaries of the Edeltech Group, for natural gas supply from the Karish and Tanin Fields, offshore Israel.
Shell wins production rights of two Brazilian offshore pre-salt blocks Royal Dutch Shell and its partners have bagged production sharing contracts for two pre-salt blocks located in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil during an auction held by National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the Brazilian oil regulator.
Aker Solutions boosts LNG capabilities to meet demand Aker Solutions is strengthening its liquefied natural gas capabilities to capitalize on an expected increase in global demand for the fuel as energy companies transition to a low-carbon future.
Buru Energy reports resumption of Ungani oil production Buru Energy has reported the resumption of Ungani oil production after the installation of the electric submersible pumps in Ungani 1ST1 and Ungani 2 on time and on budget.
SDX Energy commences drilling of development well in Morocco SDX Energy, a North Africa focused oil and gas company, has announced spudding of its KSR-15 well on the Sebou area in Morocco.
US BLM to offer 900 tracts for oil and gas exploration in Alaska Reserve The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced plans for oil and gas lease sale of 900 tracts within part of the 22.8 million acre National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A) in December 2017
